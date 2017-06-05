March for Truth takes place downtown
Mesa County Democrats, Grand Junction Progressives and Western Colorado Days of Action take part in the March for Truth on Saturday morning along Main Street in downtown Grand Junction. The march, which started at City Hall, was intended to demonstrate support for fair, democratic and transparent government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|May 8
|RepublicansSuck
|142
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Trumptrain
|25
|cheap houses for rent in GJ? (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|The jones
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC