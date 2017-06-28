Man Pulverizes Arkansas' New Ten Commandments Display [VIDEO]
The sculpture became a target of controversy betweem the ACLU and the Christian Coalition''s American Center for Law and Justice when the ACLU began a legal offensive aimed at removing displays of the Ten Commandments from city halls and other civic buildings throughout the United States. An Arkansas man obliterated the new Ten Commandments display outside the Arkansas Capitol Wednesday morning, by ramming it with his truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Jun 24
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC