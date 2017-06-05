Man gets prison after fight that left woman dead

A Clifton man involved in an armed confrontation that left a pregnant woman dead in November has been sentenced to four years in prison for his role in the fatal encounter. Joseph Anthony Manzanarez Jr., 34, is accused of brandishing but not firing an AK-47 rifle in a Nov. 6 face-off with Alexander Fedak, 28, and his pregnant girlfriend, 25-year-old Shandie Case, 25. Authorities believe Fedak and Case pulled off the road behind Manzanarez, who was a passenger in a truck driven by Grand Junction woman Jordan Shaw.

