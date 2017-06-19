Man dies of wounds in shooting

The Mesa County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot to death late Saturday in the 2900 block of View Drive, but the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is saying little about what happened. The man, Travis Carothers, 36, of Grand Junction was found at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday lying in a driveway at the Fruitvale home suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

