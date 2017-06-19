Man accused of beating, using stun gun and strangling woman

A man suspected of stalking his girlfriend, violating a restraining order, waiting for her at her house, beating her, strangling her and attempting to subdue her with a stun gun is being held on a $30,000 cash-only bond at the Mesa County Jail. Grand Junction police arrested Landon Vince Armijo, 33, after they responded to a home in the A&W Mobile Home Park when a neighbor reported she heard someone yelling "get off me" and heard the zapping sound of a Taser coming from inside a home.

