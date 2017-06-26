Man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend

A man accused of ambushing his ex-girlfriend at her Grand Junction home Thursday night and bludgeoning her with taped-together pieces of wood is facing multiple felony charges, including assault, burglary, kidnapping and stalking. Martin Albert Lewis, 55, was arrested after a police officer tackled him as he ran through the woman's yard in the 700 block of Spanish Trail Drive after 9 p.m. Thursday, according to an affidavit for his arrest.

