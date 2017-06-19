Learning CPR can help save a life

Learning CPR can help save a life

Eleven-year-old Alexandria Stewart, third from left, grins at her 14-year-old sister Ashleigh, second from left, after she finally applies the right pressure to hear the clicks as the two girls learn to perform hands-only CPR on Rescue Annie inflatable dolls during a mass CPR event co-hosted Saturday by the Grand Junction Fire Department and the American Heart Association at Grand Junction High School. If someone suddenly collapses nearby and needs CPR, bystanders can help by calling 911, putting the dispatcher on speakerphone so they can give directions, and administering chest pumps at a rate of 100 to 120 beats per minute, said Grand Junction firefighter and paramedic Brian Clark.

