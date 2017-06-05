Kiwanis marks 50 years of Pancake Day

Kiwanis marks 50 years of Pancake Day

The view from behind the 1969 operation of the Kiwanis Pancake Day, held on Main Street then, as it was for decades. Photo special to the Sentinel / Don Teets What began rather inauspiciously in 1967 as a side event to the long-running Colorado Stampede Rodeo will celebrate 50 years on Saturday, as the Kiwanis Club of Grand Junction will be treating people to breakfast once again as part of their fundraising Pancake Day and Fun Fest.

