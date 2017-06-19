Hospital offering some cancer trials through Huntsman
Cancer patients in western Colorado now can seek novel treatments through trials conducted by the Hunstman Cancer Institute with Community Hospital and Grand Valley Oncology. Already, two trials have been approved by federal regulators and more could be approved as the next step in the partnership of Community Hospital and the Salt Lake City-based Huntsman Cancer Institute takes shape.
