High winds lead to chaotic scene

High winds lead to chaotic scene

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A firefighter goes to work on a home fully engulfed in flames near the intersection of 28 and C 3/4 roads on Monday as ferocious wind gusts tear through the Grand Valley. The home and two sheds on the property, as well as a recreational vehicle, were total losses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153??? Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
News Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16) Jun 8 uhmissingboy 2
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jun 6 Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
Break in Apr '17 TaliakirbyTaliaki... 2
David rupp Apr '17 Justin 2
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,544 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC