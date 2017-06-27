GJ man, 44, on paddleboard drowns in Grand Mesa lake
A Grand Junction man drowned Tuesday evening while paddleboarding on Eggleston Lake on Grand Mesa, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office. Larry Smith Jr., 44, apparently fell off his paddleboard at about 5:30 p.m. and drowned, Sheriff Fred McKee said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Jun 24
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC