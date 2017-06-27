GJ man, 44, on paddleboard drowns in ...

GJ man, 44, on paddleboard drowns in Grand Mesa lake

A Grand Junction man drowned Tuesday evening while paddleboarding on Eggleston Lake on Grand Mesa, according to the Delta County Sheriff's Office. Larry Smith Jr., 44, apparently fell off his paddleboard at about 5:30 p.m. and drowned, Sheriff Fred McKee said.

