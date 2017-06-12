Girlfriend faces elevated charge in murder
A woman arrested in Grand Junction last October in connection with a shooting death outside Glenwood Springs faces trial on a new charge of first-degree murder in connection with that death. Ninth Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley on Thursday bound Michelle Castillo over for trial on the charge following a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, and raised her bond from $100,000 to $250,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC