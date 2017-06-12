Girlfriend faces elevated charge in murder

A woman arrested in Grand Junction last October in connection with a shooting death outside Glenwood Springs faces trial on a new charge of first-degree murder in connection with that death. Ninth Judicial District Court Judge John Neiley on Thursday bound Michelle Castillo over for trial on the charge following a preliminary hearing Thursday morning, and raised her bond from $100,000 to $250,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.