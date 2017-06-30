Fundraiser for refugee's family

A Delta church is raising funds to benefit the family of a 16-year-old refugee and Delta High School student who died June 11 after being involved in a single-car wreck on Colorado Highway 65 near Delta. Tee Kue, a Karen refugee from Myanmar, died when a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by a 23-year-old man veered off the right side of the highway while apparently headed south after 1 a.m. June 11, struck a fence and smashed into a ditch embankment, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

