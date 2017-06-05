Flags lowered for Navy SEAL who died ...

Flags lowered for Navy SEAL who died in parachute show

Flags on state buildings around Colorado are lowered in honor of a Navy SEAL who died during a parachute demonstration over the Hudson River. Special Warfare Operator Remington J. Peters was killed when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration Memorial Day weekend.

