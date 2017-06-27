Fire danger high as hot, dry, windy conditions persist
Weather forecasters and firefighters are continuing to monitor hot, dry conditions in western Colorado, as winds are expected to pick up today and Wednesday, creating a prime opportunity for the smallest of sparks to turn into large conflagrations. Most of western Colorado and eastern Utah is under a red flag warning until this 8 p.m. today for persistent above-normal temperatures, low humidities and stronger winds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Sat
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC