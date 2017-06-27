Fire danger high as hot, dry, windy conditions persist

Weather forecasters and firefighters are continuing to monitor hot, dry conditions in western Colorado, as winds are expected to pick up today and Wednesday, creating a prime opportunity for the smallest of sparks to turn into large conflagrations. Most of western Colorado and eastern Utah is under a red flag warning until this 8 p.m. today for persistent above-normal temperatures, low humidities and stronger winds.

