Fire burns at business Wednesday night
Investigators are working today to determine the cause of a fire Wednesday night at Alpine Custom Doors, 2842 Chipeta Ave. Grand Junction firefighters arrived before 11 p.m., responding to reports of exterior items on fire outside of the building. Officials said that when they arrived, flames had reached the interior of the building and firefighters made entry to extinguish the fire.
