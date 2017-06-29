Elite smokejumpers train locally
A firefighter with the Great Basin Smokejumpers comes in for a landing Thursday morning during a training exercise near Rustler's Loop in Loma. The 10-member smokejumping team, stationed in Grand Junction, is called to fight hard-to-access fires across Colorado and Utah.
