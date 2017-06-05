EDITORIAL: How can MCC send unmistakable message on sacredness of our national parks, monuments?
It should go without saying that our national parks and monuments are taxpayer-funded shrines that preserve unique ecosystems, geological wonders and places of historical significance. It also should go without saying that any desecration or vandalism of such parks and monuments is an offense against the public that owns and cherishes them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC