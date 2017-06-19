Eastbound I-70 snarled for hours in aftermath of two-vehicle accident
Emergency personnel respond to an accident Tuesday afternoon near 27 Road on Interstate 70, the eastbound lanes of which were tied up for hours by the wreck. This vehicle was engulfed in flames and sparked a blaze that ran up the adjacent hillside, threatening nearby homes, after an accident on I-70 Tuesday afternoon.
