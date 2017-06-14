Death notices, June 14, 2017

Death notices, June 14, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Survivors include his wife, Terry; one son, Cory Wright of Grand Junction; two daughters, Tiffany Bowman-Burke of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, and Kandis Fuller of Grand Junction; two brothers, Mike Burke of Grand Junction, and Jeff Burke of Basalt; one sister, Christine Adams of York, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Survivors include one son, Alan Chris of Grand Junction, Glenn Michael of Golden, and Gregory Dean of Long Beach, California; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153??? Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
News Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16) Jun 8 uhmissingboy 2
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jun 6 Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
Break in Apr '17 TaliakirbyTaliaki... 2
David rupp Apr '17 Justin 2
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,684 • Total comments across all topics: 281,738,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC