Death notices, June 14, 2017
Survivors include his wife, Terry; one son, Cory Wright of Grand Junction; two daughters, Tiffany Bowman-Burke of Wrightsville, Pennsylvania, and Kandis Fuller of Grand Junction; two brothers, Mike Burke of Grand Junction, and Jeff Burke of Basalt; one sister, Christine Adams of York, Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Survivors include one son, Alan Chris of Grand Junction, Glenn Michael of Golden, and Gregory Dean of Long Beach, California; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC