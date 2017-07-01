Death notices, July 1, 2017

Survivors include her husband, Larry; one stepson, John; one stepdaughter, Jenny Sibl; her father, Gaylan Sinclair; three sisters, Gayl, Violet, and Beverly; and five grandchildren. Survivors include two daughters, Barbara Charles of Kuna, Idaho, and Marilyn Hayes of Mesa; one sister, Stella Melkus of Grand Junction; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.