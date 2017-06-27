Dancing With The Cars, Season 1

Dancing With The Cars, Season 1

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Shawn Quintana of Grand Junction busts a move at 12th and Main streets while directing traffic at a road-paving project on Tuesday. Quintana, a single father of a 2-year-old, started working as a flagger for CC Enterprises in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Arson suspect erupts in court hearing Jun 24 Aceofbaste256 1
annette marion babies are not the mid finger no... Jun 21 JOHN 1
Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153??? Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
News Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16) Jun 8 uhmissingboy 2
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jun 6 Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Mesa County was issued at June 27 at 1:57PM MDT

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC