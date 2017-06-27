DA links gang to man's slaying

Four Grand Junction men arrested in connection with a home burglary and arson earlier this month are suspected members of the Satan's Disciples gang, an organization that prosecutors Monday confirmed is suspected of involvement with the murder of a 20-year-old man in December. Christopher Michael Fafejta, a 30-year-old who Mesa County Assistant District Attorney Rich Tuttle described as the gang's suspected leader, was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony arson stemming from a June 2 burglary at 2805 Mesa Ave., where various items were stolen and a classic Ford Thunderbird was torched in the driveway, causing about $250,000 in total damage to the house and the vehicle.

