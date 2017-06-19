Court tosses conviction in molestatio...

Court tosses conviction in molestation case

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A Grand Junction man convicted in 2015 of sexually assaulting six young children, and who received a 324-year sentence as a result, could see all of the charges against him dismissed. A three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals remanded the case back to Mesa County District Court on grounds that the man, Michael Tracy McFadden, had his speedy trial rights violated.

