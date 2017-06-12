Convict wins appeal; sentence to be revisited

A man sentenced to serve a maximum 12 years in prison in a 2014 drug case has won an appeal to have his sentence reconsidered by the court. The Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that Terrence Winfield Huggett, who accepted a plea deal in the case involving transportation of methamphetamine from his home in Delta, deserves to have his request for reducing his sentence considered by the court.

