Community turns out to honor SEAL
A processional in honor of U.S. Navy Special Operator First Class Remington Peters of Grand Junction heads north on 24 Road toward Patterson Road on Saturday before a private memorial and celebration of life service for the Navy SEAL, who was killed when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on May 28. In lieu of flowers, people can donate to the Navy SEAL Foundation in memory of Remington Peters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Thu
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Thu
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC