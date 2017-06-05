Community turns out to honor SEAL

A processional in honor of U.S. Navy Special Operator First Class Remington Peters of Grand Junction heads north on 24 Road toward Patterson Road on Saturday before a private memorial and celebration of life service for the Navy SEAL, who was killed when his parachute failed to open during a Fleet Week demonstration at Liberty State Park in New Jersey on May 28. In lieu of flowers, people can donate to the Navy SEAL Foundation in memory of Remington Peters.

