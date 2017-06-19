Community raising funds for Glade Par...

Community raising funds for Glade Park family who lost home

Glade Park residents are gathering household items for a family whose house was destroyed in a fire on Thursday night. The Glade Park and Grand Junction fire departments, meanwhile, are investigating the cause of the blaze, which broke out in the 14300 block of B 1/4 Road about 10 p.m., Grand Junction Fire Department spokesman Dirk Clingman said.

