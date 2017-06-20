Colorado pastor dies in search for Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure
A body found in New Mexico appears to be that of a pastor who went missing while searching for treasure hidden somewhere in the Rocky Mountains. Colorado pastor dies in search for Forrest Fenn's hidden treasure A body found in New Mexico appears to be that of a pastor who went missing while searching for treasure hidden somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Wed
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC