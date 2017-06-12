Caseworkers erred prior to child's ki...

Caseworkers erred prior to child's killing

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Bethannie Johnson was removed from her biological mother's care in 2014 and placed with her maternal aunt, Shanna Gossett. Shanna Gossett, left, weeps during a brief recess in the sentencing proceedings for her and Rebekah Wallin for the murder of 3-year-old Bethannie Johnson in March 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153??? Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
News Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16) Jun 8 uhmissingboy 2
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jun 6 Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
Break in Apr '17 TaliakirbyTaliaki... 2
David rupp Apr '17 Justin 2
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Mesa County was issued at June 17 at 11:50PM MDT

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,834 • Total comments across all topics: 281,837,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC