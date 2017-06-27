Broker gets prison for defrauding customers
Insurance customers can proactively contact their insurance company to ensure their policies are valid. Clients can also check their brokers' licensure status through the state Division of Insurance by visiting http://www.dora.colorado.gov/insurance and following the "For Consumers" tab to a link called "Verify License/Company."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|Sat
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC