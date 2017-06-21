Briefs, June 21, 2017

Citizens have the opportunity to tell Grand Valley Transit what they think about GVT and the future of transit in Mesa County, as the organization works to develop a strategic plan for the next 10 years. The first public meeting will be held Thursday at each of the GVT transfer facilities, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday on Main Street in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to noon.

