Briefs, June 21, 2017
Citizens have the opportunity to tell Grand Valley Transit what they think about GVT and the future of transit in Mesa County, as the organization works to develop a strategic plan for the next 10 years. The first public meeting will be held Thursday at each of the GVT transfer facilities, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Friday on Main Street in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|3 hr
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC