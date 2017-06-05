Body of man who drowned in Escalante potholes is recovered
The body of a Delta man who drowned last weekend after jumping into the Escalante Canyon potholes has been recovered, the Delta County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release this morning. Bryan Scott Reim, 35, jumped into swift-flowing water in the popular swimming hole about 50 miles south of Grand Junction early Saturday evening.
