Body of man who drowned in Escalante potholes is recovered

The body of a Delta man who drowned last weekend after jumping into the Escalante Canyon potholes has been recovered, the Delta County Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release this morning. Bryan Scott Reim, 35, jumped into swift-flowing water in the popular swimming hole about 50 miles south of Grand Junction early Saturday evening.

