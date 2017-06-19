Body Found May Be Paris Wallace, Late...

Body Found May Be Paris Wallace, Latest Coloradan Seeking Forrest Fenn Treasure

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Denver Westword

Paris Wallace, a pastor from Grand Junction, is the second Coloradan in eighteen months to vanish while searching for a $2 million treasure allegedly hidden by Forrest Fenn, a former Santa Fe art gallery owner and author . And late yesterday, June 18, New Mexico State Police revealed that a thus-far-unidentified body was found between five and seven miles from where Wallace's car was discovered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153??? Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
News Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16) Jun 8 uhmissingboy 2
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jun 6 Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
Break in Apr '17 TaliakirbyTaliaki... 2
David rupp Apr '17 Justin 2
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,772 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC