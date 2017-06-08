Blotter, June 8, 2017

A Grand Junction woman reported as going "in and out of consciousness" at her home on Monday was cited on suspicion of child abuse, after police officers determined she was too high to care for a child who was unsupervised outside, according to a police report. Samantha Garner, 33, was lying on a couch staring at the ceiling when Grand Junction police officers arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue early Monday evening, the report said.

