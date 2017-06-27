Blotter, June 27, 2017

Blotter, June 27, 2017

A homeless man who prompted Mind Springs Health to be evacuated by allegedly spraying a fire extinguisher all over the lobby was cited on suspicion of criminal tampering June 18. Justin Kenneth Griffin, 36, was contacted by Grand Junction police officers close to 9 p.m. after he sprayed the lobby and then went through "various restricted areas of the facility," according to the ticket. A Mesa County woman was cited on suspicion of firing woods or prairie after she allegedly started a brush fire by dropping a sparkler in some dry grass Friday in the 2900 block of Parkway Drive.

