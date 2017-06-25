Blotter, June 25, 2017
A 30-year-old parolee living at the Mesa Inn is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and running through the city naked while trying to enter people's homes, according to an arrest affidavit. Andre Steele, who was paroled in May after serving several years of a sentence for a motor vehicle theft conviction, was re-arrested on May 15 in the 2900 block of Crocus Street by Grand Junction police and parole officers, the report said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arson suspect erupts in court hearing
|6 hr
|Aceofbaste256
|1
|annette marion babies are not the mid finger no...
|Jun 21
|JOHN
|1
|Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153???
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|1
|Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16)
|Jun 8
|uhmissingboy
|2
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|Jun 6
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC