Blotter, June 25, 2017

A 30-year-old parolee living at the Mesa Inn is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and running through the city naked while trying to enter people's homes, according to an arrest affidavit. Andre Steele, who was paroled in May after serving several years of a sentence for a motor vehicle theft conviction, was re-arrested on May 15 in the 2900 block of Crocus Street by Grand Junction police and parole officers, the report said.

