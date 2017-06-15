Blotter, June 15, 2017

A Grand Junction man was advised Wednesday on possible charges of felony menacing, prohibited use of weapons, and reckless endangerment, for allegedly firing a gun into the floor during a domestic dispute. Chad Pasterz, 33, allegedly fired a round from a Glock .40 caliber handgun at a home in the 1000 block of Ute Avenue late Tuesday.

