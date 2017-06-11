Blotter, June 11, 2017

Blotter, June 11, 2017

A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of property from a Grand Junction man was ordered held on a $10,000 cash-only bond Friday after a judge learned that she had missed 18 court appearances in the last five years. Crystal Lynn Aguirre, 33, appeared before Mesa County Judge Craig Henderson Friday afternoon in connection with allegations that she stole a collection of DVDs, CDs and audiobooks, various electronics and tools, two rifles and medications from a home in the 1900 block of North Sixth Street sometime before May 12, a warrant for her arrest said.

