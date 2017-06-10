Blotter: June 10, 2017

A 35-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at Herberger's department store late last month, then trying to pepper spray a store security guard who pursued her, is facing robbery and theft charges. Brandy Lee Ryan was allegedly spotted by a loss prevention specialist removing security and price tags from store merchandise and putting goods into several bags at 1:45 p.m. May 31, a Grand Junction police report said.

