Blotter: June 10, 2017
A 35-year-old woman accused of shoplifting at Herberger's department store late last month, then trying to pepper spray a store security guard who pursued her, is facing robbery and theft charges. Brandy Lee Ryan was allegedly spotted by a loss prevention specialist removing security and price tags from store merchandise and putting goods into several bags at 1:45 p.m. May 31, a Grand Junction police report said.
