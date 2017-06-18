Biz Buzz: June 18, 2017
Today marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of No Coast Sushi , 1119 N. First St., Unit A, in Grand Junction. It also happens to be National Sushi Day, but local fans of the modern, Japanese new fusion restaurant will have to wait until Monday to celebrate.
