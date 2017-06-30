Authorities search for missing toddler
The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing toddler they believe is with her mother, who is suspected of violating a court order involving the child, a press release said. Skyla Trueber, 3, was last seen April 30, the department said.
