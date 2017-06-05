Artist's show reflects healing nature
Artist Jim Alsop works to make sure his nature photographs are level and low enough that those in wheelchairs can enjoy the exhibit at the David Walsh Cancer Center. Alsop brought a selection of nature photographs depicting scenic views in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah for the show at the David Walsh Cancer Center.
