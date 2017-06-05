Artist's show reflects healing nature

Artist's show reflects healing nature

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Journal-Advocate

Artist Jim Alsop works to make sure his nature photographs are level and low enough that those in wheelchairs can enjoy the exhibit at the David Walsh Cancer Center. Alsop brought a selection of nature photographs depicting scenic views in Colorado, Wyoming and Utah for the show at the David Walsh Cancer Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Tue Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
Break in Apr '17 TaliakirbyTaliaki... 2
David rupp Apr '17 Justin 2
News Immigrants in area worry about future (Nov '16) Apr '17 Trumptrain 25
cheap houses for rent in GJ? (Jul '15) Apr '17 The jones 3
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Mesa County was issued at June 07 at 2:53PM MDT

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,743 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC