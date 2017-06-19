Arson suspect erupts in court hearing

Arson suspect erupts in court hearing

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A man accused of setting fire to his Grand Junction apartment over the weekend was ordered held on a high cash bond Tuesday after claiming in an erratic courtroom outburst to be the victim of a murder plot. Joshua Alan Strickler, who was arrested Sunday after firefighters found two separate fires burning in his room at 529 Colorado Ave., was issued a $10,000 cash-only bond by Mesa County Judge Michael Grattan, despite argument by Public Defender Brian Johnson that Strickler is in dire need of mental health care outside the Mesa County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Grand Junction Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
annette marion babies are not the mid finger no... Wed JOHN 1
Travelodge Motel in Grand Junction room # 153??? Jun 8 uhmissingboy 1
News Intruder in bedroom at 3 a.m., woman says (Oct '16) Jun 8 uhmissingboy 2
News Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09) Jun 6 Ryan the Retired ... 145
Looking for friend May '17 Rattlesnake Pete 3
need opiates in grand junction (May '13) Apr '17 Dboy 7
Break in Apr '17 TaliakirbyTaliaki... 2
See all Grand Junction Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Grand Junction Forum Now

Grand Junction Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Grand Junction Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Grand Junction, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,588 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC