Arson suspect erupts in court hearing

A man accused of setting fire to his Grand Junction apartment over the weekend was ordered held on a high cash bond Tuesday after claiming in an erratic courtroom outburst to be the victim of a murder plot. Joshua Alan Strickler, who was arrested Sunday after firefighters found two separate fires burning in his room at 529 Colorado Ave., was issued a $10,000 cash-only bond by Mesa County Judge Michael Grattan, despite argument by Public Defender Brian Johnson that Strickler is in dire need of mental health care outside the Mesa County Jail.

