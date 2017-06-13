Advanced Industries Accelerator sends $2.9 million in grants to stir...
Two Western Slope innovators received Advanced Industries Accelerator grants last month, marking an effort by the Colorado Economic Development Commission to stir technology innovation in rural areas of the state. Durango's GitPrime , which crafts productivity analytics software, and Grand Junction's Mountain Racing Products , which makes high-end bike components including an inventive new suspension fork, were among 18 Colorado companies to get $2.9 million in Advanced Industries Accelerator grants.
