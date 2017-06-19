$1M bond for suspect in slaying of da...

$1M bond for suspect in slaying of dad of 8

Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Family members of a slain Fruitvale man appeared in court Wednesday and asked that his accused killer not be released on bond. Family members of 36-year-old Travis Carothers, who was gunned down in the driveway of his home at 2938 N. View Drive Saturday, told a judge Wednesday that accused gunman John Daniel Stene is dangerous and should remain in jail.

