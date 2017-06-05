Rec-center supporters planning 'pep rally'

The organizers of an effort to build a community and recreation center in Grand Junction envision a magnet for folks to come meet, move, learn and play, according to a tagline for the group. Behind the effort is a concerted desire for Grand Junction residents to make an investment in having a healthy population, in many ways, says the citizen-led PLACE - or, People for Local Activities and Community Enrichment.

