Rec-center supporters planning 'pep rally'
The organizers of an effort to build a community and recreation center in Grand Junction envision a magnet for folks to come meet, move, learn and play, according to a tagline for the group. Behind the effort is a concerted desire for Grand Junction residents to make an investment in having a healthy population, in many ways, says the citizen-led PLACE - or, People for Local Activities and Community Enrichment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Grand Junction Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|May 8
|RepublicansSuck
|142
|Looking for friend
|May '17
|Rattlesnake Pete
|3
|need opiates in grand junction (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Dboy
|7
|Break in
|Apr '17
|TaliakirbyTaliaki...
|2
|David rupp
|Apr '17
|Justin
|2
|Immigrants in area worry about future (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Trumptrain
|25
|cheap houses for rent in GJ? (Jul '15)
|Apr '17
|The jones
|3
Find what you want!
Search Grand Junction Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC