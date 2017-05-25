Mark Cuban Companies Matrix Analytics Deploys at SCL Health

St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado, the largest hospital between Salt Lake City and Denver, deployed LungDirect as part of a strategic pilot to determine the value of a pulmonary nodule software management system. St. Mary's Medical Center is part of Broomfield-based SCL Health, a faith-based nonprofit health system with 13 hospitals in Colorado, Montana and Kansas.

