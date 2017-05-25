Hickenlooper-appointed LGBT advocate still on civil rights commission ...
A Gov. John Hickenlooper-appointed LGBT advocate is still on the Colorado Civil Rights Commission despite being voted down by Republican state senators earlier this month, raising questions from the GOP about the decision's legality. Senate President Kevin Grantham, R-Canon City, said Hickenlooper's move ignores the Senate's constitutional duty to give consent to nominees.
