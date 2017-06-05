Dinner is served: Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays roll out for the season

Lincoln Park Barn in Grand Junction: May 26, June 23, July 14 and Aug. 11 Grand Valley Food Truck Fridays will begin for the season with an event from 5:308:30 p.m. Friday, May 26, at the Lincoln Park Barn. The food trucks set to serve are 99 Thai Food, Bravo Food Truck, Colorado Q, The Cuban Junction, The Little Pink Food Truck and Surfin' Salmon.

