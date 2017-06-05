Community booster hits 20-year mark

Community booster hits 20-year mark

Tuesday May 23 Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Tim Schultz, president of the Boettcher Foundation, speaks to a crowd of several hundred people during the 20th anniversary celebration luncheon for the Western Colorado Community Foundaton. Schultz grew up in Grand Junction, and he spoke about his memories of the city and its residents when he was young as he talked about the successes of both the Boettcher Foundation and the Western Colorado Community Foundation.

